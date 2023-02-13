More Than 34,000 People Have Died Across Turkey and Syria After Devastating Earthquakes

- Advertisement -

From Eyad Kourdi in Gaziantep, Turkey

The Syrian death toll also includes 1,414 deaths in government-controlled parts of Syria, according to state news agency SANA.

The confirmed death toll in Syria is 4,574 . That number includes more than 3,160 in opposition-held parts of northwestern Syria, according to the health ministry of the Salvation Government governance authority.

CNN- The death toll across Turkey and Syria following Monday’s catastrophic earthquake has reached at least 34,179 on Sunday.

A baby began her life surrounded by chaos and devastation this week.

Reportedly named Aya — meaning “miracle” in Arabic — she was born under the rubble of last Monday’s deadly earthquake, still attached to her mother’s lifeless body by the umbilical cord when rescue workers found her.

Her story certainly seems miraculous, as she survived for more than 10 hours under the wreckage of her family’s five-story apartment building in northern Syria after it was leveled to the ground during the pre-dawn 7.8 magnitude quake.

“We heard a voice while we were digging,” the baby’s cousin, Khalil al-Suwadi told Agence France-Presse (AFP) on Tuesday. “We cleared the dust and found the baby with the umbilical cord (intact), so we cut it and my cousin took her to hospital.”

Tragically, the baby’s mother did not survive and is thought to have died hours after giving birth. In fact, the newborn is believed to be the sole survivor of her immediate family, her cousin told the news agency.

Orphan Aya — who was reportedly named by medics — is now receiving treatment at a children’s hospital in the nearby town of Afrin, where pediatrician Hani Maarouf told AFP that she is stable but arrived with bruises, lacerations and hypothermia.

Israeli aid group leaves Turkey due to “immediate” security threat From CNN’s Hadas Gold in Jerusalem