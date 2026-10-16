More Than 400 Pounds of Marine Waste Removed During Annual Beach Cleanup

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Basseterre, St. Kitts (October 16, 2026)

More than 400 pounds of marine waste, much of it plastic, was removed from four beaches during the Department of Environment’s annual beach cleanup, which brought together students from across St. Kitts to help tackle coastal pollution.

According to the Department of Environment, St. Kitts, 30 students representing all seven high schools, along with Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College, participated in the initiative, spending two hours collecting, recording and weighing waste at Keys Beach, Hermitage Beach, North Frigate Bay and Conaree Beach.

The participating schools were Verchilds High School, Cayon High School, Charles E. Mills Secondary School, Dr. Denzil L. Douglas Secondary School, Immaculate Conception Catholic School, Basseterre High School and Washington Archibald High School.

Plastic accounted for most of the waste collected, with plastic bottles making up a significant portion. The findings underscore the ongoing challenge of plastic pollution and the need for continued efforts to protect the island’s coastal environment.

The cleanup also received support from Mrs Joyce Chang, a representative of the Taiwan Technical Mission, who helps lead the island’s recycling programme.

KOSCAB, SOL Petroleum and Scenic Railway were acknowledged for sponsoring the activity.

The initiative forms part of broader efforts to protect marine life, preserve coastal ecosystems and keep public spaces clean. It also gave students an opportunity to contribute directly to environmental protection while highlighting the role young people can play in promoting sustainable practices.

The Department encouraged the public to reduce, reuse and recycle, while emphasising the importance of continued community participation in keeping the island’s beaches clean.

Source: Department of Environment, St. Kitts.