A new Gallup poll shows that more than half of Americans are worried about hunger and homelessness, the highest percentage on the issue in the last 20 years.

The poll showed that 55 percent of Americans are concerned about homelessness and hunger, up 8 percent from 2020.

Homelessness and hunger have become major concerns since the coronavirus pandemic hit, causing many to lose jobs and struggle to keep up with bills.

When federal coronavirus protections against evictions and foreclosures expire, more than 11 million Americans could face homelessness from being unable to pay rent.

The concern about homelessness and hunger seems to be along partisan lines, with 62 percent of Democrats being concerned about the issue while only 45 percent of Republicans say they worry “a great deal” about it.

Along with homelessness and hunger, concerns about the economy rose 16 percentage points over the past year.

Those who worry a great deal about the economy hit 49 percent, up from 33 percent in 2020.

Similarly, concerns about the economy were also across partisan lines with 58 percent of Republicans and only 40 percent of Democrats greatly concerned about the issue.

Many are hopeful that the economy will begin to fully recover as more people are getting vaccinated from the coronavirus and states are loosen their restrictions on businesses.

Gallup surveyed 1,010 U.S. adults from March 1 to 15. The margin of error is plus or minus 4 percentage points.