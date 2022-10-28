More  than150m African Kids in the Grip of Poverty, Drought: Report

150 million children across East and Southern Africa are gripped by grinding poverty and climate disaster.

16.31 million children across Kenya are living with the dual impacts of poverty and the climate emergency.

Kenya ranks 10th globally highest in terms of the overall number of children facing this double threat.

The charity, Save the Children, said in a report released here on Thursday that 16.31 million children across Kenya, or 67 per cent of the country’s children, are living with the dual impacts of poverty and the climate emergency, reports Xinhua news agency.

Save the Children Kenya and Madagascar Country Director Yvonne Arunga said the climate emergency and issues of inequality are deeply connected, and cannot be dealt with in isolation from each other.

Arunga said crises like these push people even deeper into grinding poverty and leave millions of people even more vulnerable to the next flood or drought.

“In Kenya, this connection could not be any more obvious. The devastating drought we have seen in Kenya and the larger Horn of Africa is the worst in 40 years and has hit the poorest parts of the country hardest, leaving millions of people hungry and many displaced,” she added.