Mosquitoes On The Run Due To Wolbachia Programmes.

Dengue is becoming an increasingly common disease in Central America and the Caribbean, according to PAHO, even as deaths from the mosquito-born condition have fallen in recent years due to improved identification of the condition and medical care.

However the World Mosquito Progam is reporting considerable success in reducing mosquito born diseases like Dengue and reporting remarkable results from countries such as Colombia and El Salvador by using something called the Wolbachia method. What is this?

Wolbachia are safe, naturally occurring bacteria present in up to 50% of species, including some mosquitoes. Wolbachia has evolved to live inside the cells of many insect species. It has maintained this lifestyle for tens of thousands of years.

Wolbachia cannot survive outside of insect cells because it does not have the necessary machinery to replicate itself without help from the insect host. This means Wolbachia cannot survive in the environment (e.g. the air or soil).

Wolbachia is not a virus or a parasite. It is not a “gene drive”. Wolbachia has never been genetically modified by scientists.

However, Wolbachia is not usually found in the Aedes aegypti mosquito, the primary species responsible for transmitting viruses such as dengue, Zika, chikungunya and epidemic yellow fever.

For many years, scientists have been studying Wolbachia, looking for ways to use it to potentially control the mosquitoes that transmit human diseases. The World Mosquito Program’s research has shown that when introduced into the Aedes aegypti mosquito, Wolbachia can help to reduce transmission of the dengue, Zika, chikungunya, Mayoro and yellow fever viruses to people.

Current evidence indicates that Wolbachia works in two ways within a mosquito.

The first way is to boost the natural immune system of the mosquito to make it harder for the mosquito to support the dengue, Zika, chikungunya, Mayaro or yellow fever infection. If the mosquito can’t get infected, then it can’t transmit these viruses to people.

The second way Wolbachia works is by competing against viruses for key molecules like cholesterol.

Both the viruses and Wolbachia need cholesterol to survive inside the mosquito. When Wolbachia is present, it consumes these molecules and makes it harder for the viruses to grow. If it’s harder for the viruses to grow, then it’s harder for them to be transmitted.

The World Mosquito Program discovered that Wolbachia blocks viruses like dengue, chikungunya and Zika from growing in the bodies of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes. This means that Wolbachia mosquitoes have a reduced ability to transmit viruses to people.

When Wolbachia is established in a mosquito population it results in a decreasing incidence of dengue, Zika, and chikungunya. Our Wolbachia method can protect communities from mosquito-borne diseases without posing risk to natural ecosystems. Unlike most other initiatives, our method is natural and self-sustaining.

WMP has been releasing Wolbachia mosquitoes, with the support of governments and communities, in 14 countries for the last 12 years.

The first releases in 2011 were in the northern Australian state of Queensland, where city-wide Wolbachia coverage has since led to the cessation of dengue outbreaks for almost a decade. When Wolbachia mosquitoes are released, they breed with wild mosquitoes until, over 6-12 months, Wolbachia mosquitoes replace the local mosquito population.

Once Wolbachia is established in the population, it stays there for many years, making Wolbachia a safe, one-time intervention for protecting communities against mosquito-borne diseases.

Despite these promising results, PAHO warns that Latin America and the Caribbean will experience their “worst dengue season” this year, with some 9.3 million cases and at least 4,500 deaths between January and June due to climate change, lack of water services, and overpopulation.

Nelson Grisales, responsible for this project in Medellín, explains that the first step to solving the problem is to raise awareness among governments:

When they begin to understand and accept biological control methods, particularly this one, which is a natural method without manipulation, governments will start to require them. That willingness to understand takes time for something revolutionary, but we are on the right track.

Another factor preventing the implementation of this prevention system is the lack of resources to adopt it in tropical and subtropical developing countries.

“We all know that the resources available for public health and diseases such as dengue, which are not necessarily very lethal, are neglected diseases,” said Morales, who assured that these nations do not have much budget to be able to control them.

For this reason, the specialist stressed the importance of “international cooperation and donors” to support government work and allocate or reallocate some resources.

Finally, the expert points to misinformation hindering program integration in some regions. For example, in September last year, a handful of people protested in front of his laboratory, arguing that Bill Gates, one of the project’s funders, releases chips through mosquitoes to control minds.

“information, at the moment, is a problem at the public health level: the anti-vaccine, anti-medicine, anti-medicine campaigns, in general terms, are huge and affect all countries,” he said. In his opinion, this generates a “mistaken understanding” of many factors, which can lead to disinformation campaigns with a mistaken narrative, however intuitive or normal they may be.

All these obstacles may delay the project’s implementation in some countries, but experts are convinced that the World Mosquito Program will soon become a public health measure. He assures that its mission will not end until dengue fever is eradicated.

Sources: PAHO, World Mosquito Foundation, Dominican Today.