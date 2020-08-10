Nevertheless, there are still plenty of possible vacation destinations for those looking to catch a break from corona and the economic crisis, assuming they have the cash.

With the US registering over 4.89 million coronavirus cases and an estimated 160,000 deaths, many countries remain hesitant to opening their doors to American tourists.

In a historically unprecedented new reality, much of the world remains off limits for US tourists, with a European travel ban remaining in force and other major destinations, such as Russia, China, India, and much of Latin America, the Middle East, Africa and Asia closed.

Such exotic destinations are not the first choice of the average American traveler anyway, with many preferring to vacation inside the US itself (only 42 percent of Americans have passports) or heading to nearby countries or territories.

Fortunately for the beach bums out there, most of the islands in the sunny climes of the Caribbean, as well as Mexico, remain open to American tourists, on condition that they travel there via airplane, as most cruise lines remain shut down until at least later this year

Countries and territories which have reopened their doors to Us tourists include Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, the Bahamas, Barbados, Bermuda, Cuba, Dominica, the Dominican Republic, Grenada, Haiti, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, St. Barts, St. Lucia, St. Maarten, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Turks and Caicos and the US Virgin Islands.

Mexico never formally closed its borders to the US despite the pandemic, and popular tourist destinations along the country’s Caribbean and Pacific coasts such as Cancun, Cabo and Puerto Vallarta welcome Americans, no COVID test necessary, pending that they fly in (the land border remains closed to non-essential traffic).

Various restrictions, including the need to pass a Covid test before arrival, are in place in most cases, so travelers are advised to check with their travel company or airline before booking a flight.

Unfortunately, one traditional popular travel destination which remains closed to Americans is Canada, with media reports suggesting that the 8,900 km border between the two countries may remain closed for non-essential travel until 2021.

Source: Sputnik News.