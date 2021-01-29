BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Construction of the new Old Road Bay Road is not complete, but authorities are allowing traffic to flow on the new road while preparations are being made to resume and complete the project.

George Gilbert, Chief Engineer at the Public Works Department, explained that the road was paved with concrete, facilitating the temporary opening of the roadway.



Gilbert urged motorists to resist the temptation to speed on the new road.

“The contractor is preparing to lay asphalt on the surface of the new road,” said Gilbert. “At that point, access to the new section will be closed off to the public. Motorists will use the pre-existing roadway until the paving, and other works are completed on the new section.

“One task to be completed is the reinforcement of the revetment wall to protect against damage from the sea during severe weather. Dozens of 20-tonne boulders have already been placed for sea defense,” said Gilbert. “Ten-tonne boulders are now being mined at the quarry to add to the defense wall.”

Additionally, engineers will have to merge the ends of the new section to ensure a seamless flow of traffic to the island main road.

The project timeline has been altered due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. Many countries implemented a lockdown, thus bringing many industry operations to a halt. This included suppliers of some materials needed for the Old Road Bay Road Project. Shipping of supplies was also a challenge as medical equipment was given priority.

Gilbert is confident the project will be completed before the end of 2021.