Motorists, Pedestrians Urged To Use Caution During Inclement Weather This Weekend

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) is strongly advising motorists and pedestrians to exercise caution on the road this wet weekend as the terrain is prone to land slippage, flash flooding, and rock-fall in some areas of the country, such as the South-East Peninsula and College Street Ghaut in Basseterre.

The St. Kitts Meteorological Services in its three-day weekend forecast has stated that “moisture and instability associated with a trough in the vicinity of the Leeward Islands, will maintain periods of cloudiness and showers across the islands.”