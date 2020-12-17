(Daily Mail)–December 16th, 20200–Radical left-wing director Oliver Stone has received the Russian coronavirus vaccine and accused the West of ‘ignoring’ Sputnik V injection

The radical left-wing director, 74, told Russian media outlets he had ‘heard good things about the Russian vaccine’ before taking it himself.

Russia started the mass rollout of the Sputnik V vaccine last week but over-60s have not been included after experts warned it could be potentially harmful to them.

And Stone, who directed a film on Edward Snowden in 2016, said he was ‘hopeful’ the vaccine would work on him after his second shot after 45 days.

He said: ‘I got a vaccine shot, yeah. I don’t know if it’s going to work, I got it a few days ago.

‘I’ve heard good things about the Russian vaccine, yes. I have to get a second shot in 45 days or so. I have to come back but I’m hopeful.

‘It’s a very good vaccine, I don’t understand why it’s being ignored in the West.’

While excitement and enthusiasm greeted Western-developed coronavirus vaccines when they were rolled out, the Russian-made version has received a mixed response.

There have been reports of empty Moscow clinics that offered the shot to health care workers and teachers, the first members of the public designated to receive it.

Kremlin officials and state-controlled media touted the Sputnik V vaccine as a major achievement after it was approved August 11.

But among Russians, hope that the shot would reverse the course of the Covid-19 crisis has become mixed with wariness and skepticism.

Some have concerns about how it was rushed out while still in its late-stage testing to ensure its effectiveness and safety.

Russia faced international criticism for approving a vaccine that has not completed advanced trials among tens of thousands of people and experts both at home and abroad warned against its wider use until the studies are completed.

Despite those warnings, authorities started offering it to certain high-risk groups, such as front-line medical workers, within weeks of approval.

Alexander Gintsburg, head of the Gamaleya Institute that developed the vaccine, said last week over 150,000 Russians have gotten it.

Dr Alexander Zatsepin, an ICU specialist in Voronezh, a city 310 miles (500km) south of Moscow, received the vaccine in October.

He said: ‘We’ve been working with Covid-19 patients since March, and every day when we come home, we worry about infecting our family members.

‘So when some kind of opportunity to protect them and myself appeared, I thought it should be used.’

In the same interview with Russian media, Stone added he believed Russia and China could be ‘great partners’ to the US in combatting climate change.

He said: ‘America, somehow in its madness believes that China and Russia are enemies. I don’t.

‘I see Russia and China as great partners for us to fight climate change, to go into the future with.

‘Russia has been one of the most advanced countries, if not the most advanced country, in developing nuclear energy.’

The Scarface writer has previously denied Russia’s involvement in the 2016 Presidential Election and has made a documentary on Vladimir Putin.

Speaking to the Nation in 2017, he said: ‘The influence on the election from the Russians to me is absurd to the naked eye.

‘Israel has far more influence on American elections through AIPAC.

‘Saudi Arabia has influence through money, Sheldon Anderson and the Koch brothers have much more influence on American elections.’