Mr. Netanyahu Goes To Washington.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to try to gain more support for Israel’s war against Hamas as he delivers an address today to a joint session of the U.S. Congress.

Netanyahu’s visit comes at a time when he is still under pressure at home to secure the release of hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip since Octovber 7 of last year, as well as political uncertainty for Israel’s top ally – the United States – ahead of the country’s November presidential election.

The United States, Egypt and Qatar have spent months trying to broker a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas that would include a pause in fighting, the release of hostages and a surge of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Those efforts have failed to yield an agreement, while fighting continues in Gaza and the threat of a wider regional conflict persists with clashes along the Israel-Lebanon border and Yemen’s Houthi militants attacking ships in the Red Sea.

Netanyahu said he would be seeking bipartisan support for Israel.

His appearance in Washington has provided fuel for division among Democrats and Republicans, with a number of Democrats saying they would boycott Netanyahu’s address.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, who invited Netanyahu to speak, criticized the absence of Vice President Kamala Harris as “inexcusable.”

Harris is traveling for a campaign event days after President Joe Biden announced he would no longer seek reelection.

Also skipping Netanyahu’s address to campaign is Republican Senator J.D. Vance, the running mate of former President Donald Trump.

Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders said he will not attend the speech and criticized Netanyahu’s policies in the West Bank and Gaza.

Democratic Senator Dick Durban said that while he stands by Israel, “I will not stand and cheer its current prime minister.”

Critics have faulted Netanyahu’s government for its prosecution of the war in Gaza, particularly arguing Israel has not done enough to protect Palestinian civilians or ensure the flow of humanitarian aid.

Israel has rejected criticism and blamed Hamas militants for operating in areas that put civilians in danger.

Multiple protests against Netanyahu were planned for Wednesday, following demonstrations Tuesday at a U.S. House of Representatives building and outside Netanyahu’s hotel.

There was also a demonstration Tuesday on the National Mall in Washington, where families of some of the hostages still being held in Gaza demanded Netanyahu agree to a cease-fire deal that brings the hostages home.

The war began with the Hamas attack on Israel in early October that killed 1,200 people. Israel responded with a campaign of ground and aerial attacks that has killed more than 39,000 people, according to the Gaza health ministry.

Source: VOA.