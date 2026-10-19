MRI Centre at JNF Hospital Moves Closer to Completion

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Basseterre, St. Kitts (October 19, 2026)

The National MRI Centre at the Joseph N. France General Hospital has reached another key stage of development with the successful installation of its main chiller system, bringing the introduction of advanced magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) services in the Federation closer to reality.

The installation marks continued progress on the healthcare project, which forms part of the Government’s efforts to strengthen medical infrastructure, expand access to specialised diagnostic services and improve the quality of care available to citizens and residents.

With the chiller system in place, construction teams are expected to intensify work next week on the remaining electrical, network and additional air-conditioning installations. Work will also begin on the specialised Faraday cage, which shields the MRI suite from external radiofrequency interference to help ensure the accuracy and reliability of diagnostic imaging.

The MRI machine is scheduled to arrive in the Federation in early November. Installation of the advanced equipment is expected to take approximately seven days following its arrival, bringing the facility another step closer to completion and commissioning.

Acting Prime Minister with responsibility for Health, the Honourable Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, highlighted the centre’s importance to the future delivery of healthcare in Saint Kitts and Nevis.

“The National MRI Centre represents a significant investment in the health and well-being of our people. By investing in this advanced diagnostic technology, we are strengthening our capacity to detect and diagnose medical conditions, support timely treatment, and reduce the burden on patients who must seek specialised services overseas. This is about building a stronger, more accessible healthcare system for every citizen and resident of our Federation,” Acting Prime Minister Dr. Hanley said.

Once operational, the National MRI Centre is expected to strengthen the Federation’s diagnostic capabilities by providing access to advanced imaging services essential for identifying and assessing a wide range of medical conditions.

Source: SKNIS