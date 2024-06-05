Mrs. Ann Marie Davis of the Office of the Spouse of the Prime Minister, gives keynote at book launch

Press ReleasesRegional/International NewsMrs. Ann Marie Davis of the Office of the Spouse of the Prime Minister, gives keynote at book launch By Observer News - June 4, 2024 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Nassau, The Bahamas - Mrs. Ann Marie Davis of the Office of the Spouse of the Prime Minister delivered remarks at the launch of the book, 'Raped: A Survivor's Compelling Testimony' by Antoinette Brown on Saturday, June 1, 2024 at Andre Rodgers Baseball Stadium. Among guests in attendance was former Governor General, the Most Hon. Dame Marguerite Pindling. Founder of the Bahamas Crisis Centre, Dr. Sandra Dean-Patterson also gave remarks. (BIS Photos/Patrick Hanna) - Advertisement - Nassau, The Bahamas – Mrs. Ann Marie Davis of the Office of the Spouse of the Prime Minister delivered remarks at the launch of the book, ‘Raped: A Survivor’s Compelling Testimony’ by Antoinette Brown on Saturday, June 1, 2024 at Andre Rodgers Baseball Stadium. Among guests in attendance was former Governor General, the Most Hon. Dame Marguerite Pindling. Founder of the Bahamas Crisis Centre, Dr. Sandra Dean-Patterson also gave remarks. (BIS Photos/Patrick Hanna) - Advertisement -