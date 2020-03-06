Mrs. Cleone Stapleton Simmonds, of the Nevis Reformation Party (NRP), emerged as the winner votes over Mr. Keith Scarborough of the Concerned Citizens Movement in the St. Thomas’ Parish, Lowlands Nevis 5 by-election held Thursday.

The results were announced by Mr. Elvin Bailey, Supervisor of Elections, from the Cotton Ground Police Station where the ballots were counted 3 1/2 hours following the close of poll at 6 p.m.

Mrs. Stapleton Simmonds amassed a total of 514 votes over Mr. Scarborough’s total of 191 votes.

A total of 713 persons cast their ballots which represented a 46.5 percent voter turnout.