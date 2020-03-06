Winner of the St. Thomas’ Lowlands Nevis 5 by-election, Mrs. Cleone Stapleton Simmonds of the Nevis Reformation Party, celebrating her victory with family members at the party headquarters along the Island Main Road at Nelson Spring Thursday.

Mrs. Cleone Stapleton Simmonds, of the Nevis Reformation Party (NRP), emerged as the winner votes over Mr. Keith Scarborough of the Concerned Citizens Movement in the St. Thomas’ Parish, Lowlands Nevis 5 by-election held Thursday.

The results were announced by Mr. Elvin Bailey, Supervisor of Elections, from the Cotton Ground Police Station where the ballots were counted 3 1/2 hours following the close of poll at 6 p.m.

Mrs. Stapleton Simmonds amassed a total of 514 votes over Mr. Scarborough’s total of 191 votes.

A total of 713 persons cast their ballots which represented a 46.5 percent voter turnout.

