Mrs Jasemin Warner-Weekes pens National Caribbean Insurance 50th Anniversary slogan

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, July 31, 2023 (MMS-SKN) — The National Caribbean Insurance Company Limited (NCI), which is celebrating its 50th anniversary, recently awarded Mrs Jasemin Warner Weekes who was named the winner of NCI’s 50th Anniversary Slogan Contest.

In a message to staff of the NCI, Senior Marketing and Public Relations Officer (Sales and Marketing Division), Mrs Sudeakka Samuel, earlier this month advised that Mrs Jasemin Warner Weekes was the winner of NCI’s 50th Anniversary Slogan Contest, winning herself $500.00.

“Mrs Warner-Weekes defeated her competitors with the winning slogan, ‘At 50, We Stand Tall. NCI Cares For All’,” announced Mrs Samuel. “The Board of Directors, Management and Staff extend hearty congratulations to Mrs Warner-Weekes. Cheers to 50 NCI!!”

Mrs Jasemin Warner-Weekes is a well-known poet, dramatist, and a lover of the art form. In August 2021 she was also named slogan winner for the Sugar Mas 50 – ‘Sugar Mas 50! Fun, Vibe, Energy!’

In another message to the NCI staff, Senior Manager, Human Resource Department, Ms Sandra Swanston, observed that with the slogan, ‘At 50, We Stand Tall. NCI Cares For All’, it was a time of celebration, describing it as a significant milestone in the life of National Caribbean Insurance Company Limited.

“This is no ordinary accomplishment and could not be achieved without the contribution of past and present employees, Board and Customers,” noted Ms Swanston. “This is a trophy moment, a proud moment, a grand occasion!”

Presenting the cheque to Mrs Jasemin Warner-Weekes, was the company’s Senior Manager, Sales and Marketing, Mr Floyd Charles, who congratulated her for her participation in the competition, and the winning creation. He extended to her, hearty congratulations from the Board of Directors, Management and Staff.

National Caribbean Insurance Company Limited (NCI) was incorporated in 1973, and it is a member of National Bank Group of Companies. The aim was to establish a locally owned company to provide reliable insurance protection for ordinary citizens. NCI, which is headquartered in Basseterre, St. Kitts, has branches in Nevis and Anguilla and is regulated by the Financial Services Unit, Ministry of Finance, and the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis.