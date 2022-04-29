MSF: Three Questions About the Recent Violent Clashes in Port-au-Prince, Haiti

When did this wave of violence begin?

Since the morning of Sunday, 24 April, several neighbourhoods in the capital have been the scene of violent clashes between armed groups. These are neighbourhoods where the living conditions of people trapped by the violence are already very difficult.

The fighting continues to evolve and spread to other areas of Port-au-Prince, which are usually quite calm. Some MSF staff are also stranded by the violence in different parts of the city and cannot come to work. No one dares to venture out on the roads anymore. There are now blockades all along the main roads, where there are hardly any vehicles—only stray dogs are left.