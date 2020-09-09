CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — The Medical University of the Americas (MUA) has donated 100,000 disposable face masks to the Ministry of Health on Nevis.

During a handing over ceremony at the Emergency Operations Centre at Long Point on September 8, Dr. Ralph Crum, MUA Dean, said his institution recognized there is an ongoing need for disposable masks, and the university wanted to assist the people of Nevis in the fight against COVID-19.

“It’s my pleasure to represent our company in this donation to the Nevis government and Ministry of Health of disposable masks because there’s nobody that has too many. I know they will all go to good use.

“We as physicians and as a surgeon, wear them every day. We understand their utility. People need to understand that we need to protect ourselves and each other,” said Dr. Crum. “I’m very happy that we have survived this as well as we have, and we are hopeful that we continue to be as COVID-free as possible.”

Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis and Senior Minister of Health, expressed his gratitude to Dr. Crum and his colleagues for the protective wear.

“I think it is a very significant gestured that the Medical University of the Americas is making,” said Premier Brantley. “The MUA has been with us and has been part of the Nevisian tapestry for many years. It continues to contribute significantly to the life and well-being of the people of Nevis. This is an association that I feel, has yielded tangible benefits to the people of Nevis, and may it continue to do so.

“The value of these 100,000 masks is approximately US$150,000, and by any measure that is significant,” he said. “Nevis is a small island but we can’t get enough of the relevant supplies.

“The new normal of COVID-19 requires us to wear masks,” said Brantley. “Were it not for this donation we would have to buy masks and the taxpayers’ dollars would have to be diverted to pay for them. By this donation, the Medical University of the Americas has ensured that we can put our resources for other things.”

Premier Brantley noted that although the donation was made to the Ministry of Health, some of the masks will go to educational institutions, for students and staff who will be in need of an emergency mask.

The MUA is the sole medical university on the island, since 1998.