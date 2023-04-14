Multimillion-Dollar Fraud at Jamaican Commodity Company, 17 Employees in Custody

Reports are that 17 workers of Facey Commodity Limited, a division of the Seprod Group in Jamaica are now in police custody in relation to a multimillion-dollar fraud case.

The announcement was made during a press conference on Thursday.

Investigators are looking for 13 additional employees who are wanted in connection with the case.

Investigators believe Seprod was defrauded of approximately $160 million.

According to deputy police commissioner Fitz Bailey, Seprod called the police on May 16, 2022, to investigate suspected fraudulent activities being carried out by staff members in the company’s van sales department.

It is said that 14 of the 17 Facey employees in custody have been charged with several crimes.

Bailey revealed that the alleged fraud was masterminded by two information technology employees who manipulated the company’s systems to facilitate unauthorized payments to at least 23 other employees.