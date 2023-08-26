Museum Keepers Losing Their Marbles? British Museum Under Fire, Boss Quits As Safety Of Treasures In Question.

The majority of the items were kept in a storeroom, the museum said.

None of the items, which dated from the 15th Century BC to the 19th Century AD, had recently been on display and were kept primarily for academic and research purposes, the museum said.

The PA news agency said it understood the items were taken before 2023 and over a “significant” period of time.

George Osborne, chair of the British Museum, said: “The trustees of the British Museum were extremely concerned when we learnt earlier this year that items of the collection had been stolen.”

He added: “We called in the police, imposed emergency measures to increase security, set up an independent review into what happened and lessons to learn, and used all the disciplinary powers available to us to deal with the individual we believe to be responsible.”