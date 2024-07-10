Musicians face-off in a ‘Battle of the Bands’ In The Bahamas

Press ReleasesRegional/International NewsMusicians face-off in a ‘Battle of the Bands’ In The Bahamas By Observer News - July 9, 2024 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp NASSAU, The Bahamas – The 'Battle of the Bands' at Kendal G. L. Isaacs Gym was an exciting face-off by musical band groups from different islands whose lively performances provided a Sunday afternoon treat for their audience. The Ministry of Housing and Urban Renewal in conjunction with The Royal Bahamas Police Force hosted the 'Battle of the Bands' under the patronage of the Hon. Philip Davis, Prime Minister and Mrs. Ann Marie Davis. (BIS Photos/Patrice Johnson) - Advertisement - Nassau, The Bahamas – The ‘Battle of the Bands’ at Kendal G. L. Isaacs Gym was an exciting face-off by musical band groups from different islands whose lively performances provided a Sunday afternoon treat for their audience. The Ministry of Housing and Urban Renewal in conjunction with The Royal Bahamas Police Force hosted the ‘Battle of the Bands’ under the patronage of the Hon. Philip Davis, Prime Minister and Mrs. Ann Marie Davis. (BIS Photos/Patrice Johnson) - Advertisement -