MV Barima Commission of Inquiry pauses hearings until November

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GEORGETOWN, Guyana, Oct 23, CMC – The Commission of Inquiry (COI) into the July 18 MV Barima tragedy that has resulted in the deaths of more than 100 people, has temporarily halted its oral hearings for two weeks so as to allow it to gather more evidence and witness statements, particularly from survivors.

The COI has so far heard from 33 witnesses in the seven days it began hearing public testimony and will resume hearings on November 10 while commissioners review a stack of documents described by Chairman Justice Godfrey Smith of Belize as “at least one foot in height, if not more”.

Justice Smith said the Commission felt it would be more helpful for the Secretariat to visit survivors in their own communities, “where they perhaps are more comfortable,” to take their statements and that the temporary halt does not mean the inquiry has stopped its work.

“The fact that we pause oral hearings does not mean that the work of the commission comes to a standstill. The hearing of oral evidence is only one part of our work,” he said at the end of the seventh day of public hearings on Thursday.

The Commission has so far heard oral testimonies from the first responders from the Guyana Defence Force Coast Guard and Air Corps. Officials of the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) and the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA).

Justice Smith said their evidence came with documents “at least one foot in height, if not more,” which commissioners will now be reading and processing.

“We wish to assure those present and members of the public that notwithstanding the pause in oral testimony, the work of the commission will continue apace,” he said.

The Commission said changes or any new developments will be shared with the media and the public through the Secretariat.

The Commission is investigating the capsizing of the state-owned ferry MV Barima on July 18, 2026.

The vessel was on its way from Georgetown to Port Kaituma, a small village within the Barima-Waini administrative region of the country when the incident occurred. It was carrying an estimated 179 passengers and crew when it sank.

Authorities recovered 72 bodies, rescued 76 people and said 30 others remain unaccounted for. They are also disputing the disputing the number of people who were onboard the vessel.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, the vessel’s captain, chief mate and the Transport and Harbours Department’s Goods Superintendent were charged with murder.

The five-member COI has been tasked with establishing the circumstances surrounding the tragedy, including the causes and factors related to the loading of the vessel, the boarding of passengers, conditions onboard and the vessel’s capsizing and sinking.

It will also examine the adequacy of search, rescue and recovery operations, the vessel’s seaworthiness and maintenance history, and the competence of its crew. In addition, the inquiry will further determine whether applicable laws and operating procedures were followed and whether negligence, misconduct, dereliction of duty or other failures contributed to the disaster.

CMC/gt/ir/2026