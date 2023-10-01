Mystery Of Who Chopped Down 300-Year-Old Movie Star Tree On Dark And Windy Night Continues Unsolved.

- Advertisement -

The UK’s most famous tree – a sycamore which sat in a dip along Hadrian’s Wall in Northumberland on National Trust land – was cut down with a chainsaw this week and both professional and amateur detectives are working around the clock to discover who did it and why.

Heartbroken locals already have several theories about what they think led to the tree being destroyed, with a number of rumours swirling around about why the 300-year-old landmark was destroyed, including a person with a grudge, a sick TikTok stunt and a tenant farmer who was evicted.

A retired lumberjack said to have been helping the police with their enquiries over the felling of the world-famous Sycamore Gap tree has insisted: “I didn’t do it.”

Speculation over what happened to the iconic tree has been rife since it was found next to Hadrian’s Wall in Northumberland having been chopped down overnight on Wednesday.

Former lumberjack Walter Renwick, 69, was arrested, his daughter-in-law Lauren told The Times. She said: “He’s in custody right now [in Newcastle police station] for something he hasn’t even done. He’s got two leaking heart valves. He’s never fit enough to get up there.”

Following the destruction of the tree, there has been an outpouring of outrage and sorrow across the world.

Photo: Twitter. The sycamore tree was chopped down on a dark and windy night along the old Roman wall, but who was the villain and what was the motive?

Sycamore Gap, thought to be around 300 years old, was made famous by actor Kevin Costner when it appeared in his 1991 film Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves. It has become one of the most photographed trees in the UK.

Speculation over what happened to the iconic tree has been rife since it was found next to Hadrian’s Wall in Northumberland having been chopped down overnight on Wednesday.

Mr Renwick told The Sun he understood why there were rumours circulating about him, citing the nature of his former job and his recent eviction from his property, but he insisted: “I didn’t do it.”

Theories have been mounting over why the famous Sycamore Gap tree was chopped down in a sickening act of vandalism.

There have also been reports that some residents think the person who attacked the tree was a National Trust worker who had been sacked, while many other believe the person who vandalised the tree stole a chainsaw and other equipment to carry out an act of revenge.

However, other locals said the vandal must have been “a professional who knew where they were going to cut” on a windy night, knowing the 83mph Storm Agnes would disguise the sound of a chainsaw. Detectives are also said to be investigating whether the act was part of a TikTok stunt.

Detective Chief Inspector Rebecca Fenney-Menzies, of Northumbria Police, said: “The senseless destruction of what is undoubtedly a world-renowned landmark – and a local treasure – has quite rightly resulted in an outpour of shock, horror and anger throughout the North East and further afield.

I hope this second arrest demonstrates just how seriously we’re taking this situation, and our ongoing commitment to find those responsible and bring them to justice.

Although another arrest has been made, this investigation is still in the early stages, and we would continue to encourage any members of the public with information which may assist to get in touch.

“If you’ve seen or heard anything suspicious that may be of interest to us – I’d implore you to contact us. I’d also like to remind the public that this remains a live investigation so, for that reason, please avoid any speculation both in the community and on social media. Any information – no matter how small or insignificant you think it may be – could prove absolutely crucial to our enquiries.”

Sources: Daily Mirror, The Sun, BBC, Northumbria Police.