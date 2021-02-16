Filed Tuesday in the Federal District Court of Washington, D.C., the complaint comes after the former president was acquitted over the weekend by the Senate in his second impeachment trial which was also focused on the events of Jan. 6.

The lawsuit also names former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and two White extremist groups, the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers.

The lawsuit, filed by Mississippi Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson in his personal capacity, is the first civil action filed against the former President related to the attack at the US Capitol and comes days after the Senate acquitted Trump in his impeachment trial.