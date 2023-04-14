NARCOTICS RECOVERED AT SOUTHEAST PENINSULA

- Advertisement -

Law enforcement officers of the Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) in the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) successfully took into custody a quantity of drug contraband on the night of April 13, 2023.

Acting on information received from Police personnel at the Frigate Bay Police Station, ANU officers journeyed to Turtle Beach on the South-east Peninsula. There, they encountered one (1) brown package that was observed to have been emitting a strong smell of Cannabis.

The RSCNPF’s Crime Scene Investigation Unit took evidential photographs of the scene and the suspected narcotics. The suspected contraband was taken into Police custody where furtherinspection revealed three (3) packages containing sixty (60) transparent packages containing a brown substance suspected to be Hashish. The contraband find weighed in at 30 Kg.

To date, no citizen or resident has been held accountable for the find. Investigations into the matter are ongoing. Information will be made available to the media and the general public as it becomes available.