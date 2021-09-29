BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, September 29, 2021 (MMS-SKN) — In an exciting and hotly contested game, defending champion team in the longest running domino league in the Federation scrapped through with a narrow win over a former champion team on the opening night of the 26th edition of Constituency Number Seven Dr the Hon Timothy Harris Domino League on Tuesday evening September 28.

Defending champion team, Tabernacle Domino Club, captained by Kerone Roache faced former champion team, Lodge Domino Club, at the Tabernacle Community Centre in what turned out to be a game that could have gone either way, but at the end of the encounter Tabernacle edged out Lodge 13-12.

Fourteen teams are taking part in this year’s league which will only be a one-round affair as a lot of time would have been lost due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic. Games are being played at four venues in the constituency.

Sponsor of the league, Prime Minister Dr the Hon Timothy Harris who is also the Area Parliamentary Representative, visited two of the venues, the old Lodge Community Centre in Lodge Project and the Edgar Gilbert Sporting Complex pavilion in Molineux, where he not only encouraged the players but also took part in an exhibition game.

At the old Lodge Community Centre in Lodge Project, Prime Minister Harris presented a set of non-contact thermometers to President of the league’s Executive Committee and League Co-ordinator Calvin Farrell. The thermometers came in handy as the tournament is being held under very strict Covid-19 protocols which require temperatures of all the players to be taken and recorded.

While there, Dr Harris teamed up with a player from Saddlers Domino Club and played an exhibition game against two players from Phillips Domino Club including their captain, Allington Berridge.

That exhibition game might have spurred up players on the Saddlers team as at the end of the evening they upset the hot favourite Phillips by handing them a 13-7 beating. Phillips Domino Club who had finished in fourth position last year were expected to run over their counterparts from Constituency Number Six.

In the second game at the old Lodge Community Centre, which was also witnessed by Prime Minister Harris, Sylvers Domino Club captained by Octavia Huggins-Sewell beat Guinness Domino Club 13-8.

Next door neighbouring venue, Cuban Bar, saw action where another former league champion team Unity Domino Club stopped Unstoppable Domino Club with a sound 13-6 beating.

At the Edgar Gilbert Sporting Complex pavilion in Molineux, where two games were supposed to take place, Mansion Domino Club beat Christ Church Domino Club 14-8. However, the second game between Molineux Domino Club and Otlley’s Domino Club did not take place as one of the teams did not have a full complement of players.

The Executive Committee will be meeting shortly to discuss the fate of that game with the possibility of the two teams being given a second chance to play their first game.

The second game of the evening at the Tabernacle Community Centre saw yet another former champion team, Parsons Domino Club – the only team from outside Constituency Number Seven to have been crowned champion – beat Small Corner Bar Domino Club 13-6.

Second segment of play in this only one round of play in the 26th edition of Constituency Number Seven Dr the Hon Timothy Harris Domino League will be on Thursday September 30 at the same four venues with all games starting at 7:00 p.m.

Tabernacle Community Centre will host the games between Tabernacle and Sylvers, and Saddlers and Molineux. The Edgar Gilbert Sporting Complex pavilion in Molineux will host games between Guinness and Ottley’s and Mansion and Phillips.

The old Lodge Community Centre in Lodge Project will be the venue for the Lodge vs. Small Corner Bar, and Unstoppable vs. Christ Church games. The final game, between two former champions Unity and Parsons, will be held at Cuban Bar in Lodge ProjectBASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, September 29, 2021 (MMS-SKN) — In an exciting and hotly contested game, defending champion team in the longest running domino league in the Federation scrapped through with a narrow win over a former champion team on the opening night of the 26th edition of Constituency Number Seven Dr the Hon Timothy Harris Domino League on Tuesday evening September 28.

Defending champion team, Tabernacle Domino Club, captained by Kerone Roache faced former champion team, Lodge Domino Club, at the Tabernacle Community Centre in what turned out to be a game that could have gone either way, but at the end of the encounter Tabernacle edged out Lodge 13-12.

Fourteen teams are taking part in this year’s league which will only be a one-round affair as a lot of time would have been lost due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic. Games are being played at four venues in the constituency.

Sponsor of the league, Prime Minister Dr the Hon Timothy Harris who is also the Area Parliamentary Representative, visited two of the venues, the old Lodge Community Centre in Lodge Project and the Edgar Gilbert Sporting Complex pavilion in Molineux, where he not only encouraged the players but also took part in an exhibition game.

At the old Lodge Community Centre in Lodge Project, Prime Minister Harris presented a set of non-contact thermometers to President of the league’s Executive Committee and League Co-ordinator Calvin Farrell. The thermometers came in handy as the tournament is being held under very strict Covid-19 protocols which require temperatures of all the players to be taken and recorded.

While there, Dr Harris teamed up with a player from Saddlers Domino Club and played an exhibition game against two players from Phillips Domino Club including their captain, Allington Berridge.

That exhibition game might have spurred up players on the Saddlers team as at the end of the evening they upset the hot favourite Phillips by handing them a 13-7 beating. Phillips Domino Club who had finished in fourth position last year were expected to run over their counterparts from Constituency Number Six.

In the second game at the old Lodge Community Centre, which was also witnessed by Prime Minister Harris, Sylvers Domino Club captained by Octavia Huggins-Sewell beat Guinness Domino Club 13-8.

Next door neighbouring venue, Cuban Bar, saw action where another former league champion team Unity Domino Club stopped Unstoppable Domino Club with a sound 13-6 beating.

At the Edgar Gilbert Sporting Complex pavilion in Molineux, where two games were supposed to take place, Mansion Domino Club beat Christ Church Domino Club 14-8. However, the second game between Molineux Domino Club and Otlley’s Domino Club did not take place as one of the teams did not have a full complement of players.

The Executive Committee will be meeting shortly to discuss the fate of that game with the possibility of the two teams being given a second chance to play their first game.

The second game of the evening at the Tabernacle Community Centre saw yet another former champion team, Parsons Domino Club – the only team from outside Constituency Number Seven to have been crowned champion – beat Small Corner Bar Domino Club 13-6.

Second segment of play in this only one round of play in the 26th edition of Constituency Number Seven Dr the Hon Timothy Harris Domino League will be on Thursday September 30 at the same four venues with all games starting at 7:00 p.m.

Tabernacle Community Centre will host the games between Tabernacle and Sylvers, and Saddlers and Molineux. The Edgar Gilbert Sporting Complex pavilion in Molineux will host games between Guinness and Ottley’s and Mansion and Phillips.

The old Lodge Community Centre in Lodge Project will be the venue for the Lodge vs. Small Corner Bar, and Unstoppable vs. Christ Church games. The final game, between two former champions Unity and Parsons, will be held at Cuban Bar in Lodge Project.