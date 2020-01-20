In an effort to ensure the safety of clients and vessel operators, the Nevis Air and Sea Ports Authority (NASPA) has continued to suspend operations at the Charlestown Port for a second day Monday due to high seas generated by inclement weather conditions in the northern Atlantic.

A high surf warning has been in effect for St. Kitts and Nevis, via the Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services, since Sunday. The cause of the weather disturbances are due to a powerful cyclone over the northern North Atlantic Ocean which is generating swells, causing very high surfs and very powerful rip currents. The weather pattern was expected to continue throughout today and could cause coastal flooding and beach erosion.

A notice will be issued via the NASPA Facebook page when operations have been reinstated.

All other ports will function as normal and can be utilized by the public.