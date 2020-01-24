The Nevis Air and Sea Ports Authority (NASPA) said Thursday a decision was taken to suspend the refurbishment of the Charlestown tender pier to ensure the safety of contractors and workers due to high winds, sea swells and rip currents which pose a danger to life and equipment.

In spite of largely unfavourable sea conditions, the authority noted the project is already at the halfway mark, but would be on hold until the weather conditions improve.

“As much as we, the contractor, and the Nevisian public, would like to see this facility completed and in operation, we would need at least one to two weeks of consistent calmer seas and better weather in which to work,” NASPA said. “We want to reassure the general public that once the conditions are good, we will see much progress at the work site. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation as we continue to improve our facilities in a safe and conducive manner.”