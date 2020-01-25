Kennedy Isles murdered

by Loshaun Dixon

A national team footballer is the first homicide victim of 2020. Dead is 28 year old Kennedy Isles of Sand Down Basseterre who was gunned down in Newtown sometime after 9:00pm Friday evening.

Police confirmed the fatal shooting and indicated that investigations are ongoing. Isles was a veteran footballer in St. Kitts and Nevis with 10 caps for rhe the National Team. He also played for Newtown United Football club.

More information will be published as soon as available.