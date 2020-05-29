Protesters angered by the death of a black man who died while pleading for air as a white police officer kneeled on his neck have torched a Minneapolis police station that the department was forced to abandon. Thursday marked a third night of violent protests over George Floyd, who died in a confrontation with officers outside a grocery store, report Amy Forliti and Tim Sullivan. Earlier Thursday, Gov. Tim Walz had activated the National Guard at Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey’s request, and as protests and looting spread into neighboring St. Paul. Frey said early Friday it was his decision to evacuate the police precinct because officers were at risk. He defended the city’s mostly hands-off approach with protesters. Floyd’s death has deeply shaken Minneapolis and sparked protests in cities across the U.S. Local leaders have repeatedly urged demonstrators to avoid violence. Trump Twitter: Twitter has added a warning to one of President Donald Trump’s tweets about protests in Minneapolis. The company says the tweet violated the platform’s rules about ”glorifying violence.” Trump has been at war with Twitter since earlier this week, when it applied fact checks to two of his tweets about mail-in ballots. The third tweet to be flagged is about violent protests over the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who pleaded for air as a white police officer kneeled on his neck. Trump tweeted, “Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts.” Police Fallout: The reaction from some law enforcement on the death of a handcuffed black man by a white Minneapolis officer stands in stark contrast to their responses to other in-custody fatalities. Sheriffs and police chiefs have strongly criticized Officer Derek Chauvin on social media and praised the city’s police chief for his quick dismissal of four officers. Louisville Shooting: At least seven people were shot as protesters in Louisville demonstrated against the killing of Breonna Taylor, a black woman fatally shot by police in her home in March.