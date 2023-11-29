National Assembly Celebrates 2023’s 25 Most Remarkable Teens In St. Kitts And Nevis

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The National Assembly of St. Kitts and Nevis hosted a Special Sitting at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort Royal Ballroom on Monday, November 27, 2023, to honour the 25 Most Remarkable Teens of 2023 in the Federation. This prestigious event, held annually during National Youth Month, spotlights the extraordinary achievements and contributions of young people across the Federation.

The Honourable Isalean Phillip, Minister of State of Youth Empowerment, addressed the gathering, emphasizing the importance of this event in recognizing the exceptional talents and contributions of the youth.

“I really enjoyed the engagements I have had with the young people,” said Minister Phillip. “We actually have some very exceptional young people doing great things and who are really looking to excel and enhance their abilities and skills. The 25 Most Remarkable Teens happens at the end of the month as a culminating activity to really highlight our most exceptional and extraordinary young people in the Federation,” Minister Phillip added.

Minister Phillip also acknowledged the challenges faced by the judging panel in selecting the finalists, highlighting that all teens who were nominated are exceptional in their own right. She expressed gratitude for the opportunity to meet the awardees and looked forward to learning more about their endeavours and leadership roles.

A special note of appreciation was extended to the parents of these remarkable teens, whose support and guidance have been instrumental in shaping their children’s achievements. Minister Phillip commended the efforts of the youth and their families, expressing confidence in their ability to lead the Federation towards a prosperous future.

This year’s ceremony featured a new element – video presentations allowing the audience to hear directly from the young achievers about their experiences and accomplishments. This innovative approach was initiated in response to a request by Minister Phillip to make the event more engaging and youth-focused.

The evening concluded with an Award Presentation by Members of Parliament, who individually recognized each of the 25 Most Remarkable Teens, celebrating their achievements and contributions to the Federation.

The National Assembly and the Department of Youth Empowerment extended heartfelt congratulations to all the awardees and look forward to their continued success and leadership in St. Kitts and Nevis.



Since the programme’s inception in 2010, a total of 325 teens have now been honored as the Most Remarkable Teens in St. Kitts and Nevis, with the latest group of awardees included.