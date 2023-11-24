National Assembly Meets For Special Sitting To Award The 25 Most Remarkable Teens On Monday, Nov. 27

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The Order Paper has been circulated for a Special Sitting of the National Assembly to award the 25 Most Remarkable Teens in St. Kitts and Nevis. The Special Sitting will be held at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort Royal Ballroom, Frigate Bay, on Monday, November 27, 2023, at 6:30 pm. Notice has been given.

The Sitting will be attended by the Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, Honourable Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, Minister of Youth Empowerment and the Honourable Isalean Phillip, Junior Minister within the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, along with other Members of Parliament. Minister Phillip will make a statement in her capacity as Junior Minister of Youth Empowerment.

The Public Business will take the form of video presentations of individual profiles followed by an Award Presentation by Members of Parliament.

The Special Sitting of the National Assembly will be carried live on ZIZ Radio (96 FM) and participating radio stations. It can also be viewed live on TV Channel 5 in St. Kitts and Channel 98 in Nevis. It will also be streamed live via www.zizonline.com and the SKNIS Facebook page.