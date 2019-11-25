A sitting of the National Assembly will be held at the National Assembly Chambers, Government Headquarters, Basseterre, on Thursday at 10:00 a.m., it has been announced.

The National Assembly will be carried live on ZIZ Radio (96 FM) and participating radio stations. It can also be viewed live on TV Channel 5 in St. Kitts and Channel 98 in Nevis. It will also be streamed live at www.zizonline.com

Copies of Bills can be found on the website (sknis.kn) of the St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service under Notices.