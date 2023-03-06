SKN National Assembly Sitting March 7, Three Bills Seek First Reading

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): A sitting of the National Assembly will be held on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at 10:00 am.

St. Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew will seek to introduce three bills for their first reading.

The Bills – the Banking (Amendment) Bill, 2023; Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and Nurses and Midwives (registration) (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

Up for its second reading and debate is the Nurses and Midwives (Registration) (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

The amendment of the Act is in the Second Schedule, paragraph 11, where the language would explicitly lay out nurses’ intention to stay on the Nurse Registry.