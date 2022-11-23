National Bank Lauds Advocacy Role Played by the St. Kitts Diabetes Association

- Advertisement -

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, November 21, 2022 (MMS-SKN) — The St. Kitts Nevis Anguilla National Bank Limited which was the Title Sponsor to the St. Kitts Diabetes Association’s Week of Activities held November 14-19, is hailing the association for its continued support to people living with diabetes.

“Diabetes, as we know, plagues us in this community and it is one of the several non-communicable diseases that leave us so weak,” said National Bank’s Chief Information Service Officer, Mr Quincy Prentice. “We say that it is really important that the work that the Diabetes Association is doing in drawing awareness to the scourge of diabetes.”

Mr Prentice, who was representing National Bank’s CEO Mr Donald Thompson, made the remarks on Saturday November 19 at the Cenotaph in Fortlands, Basseterre, at the end of the St. Kitts Diabetes Association 8th Annual Walk, which was held under the theme ‘Access to Diabetes Care 2022’.

The Bank official, who had also taken part in the walk that took participants from the Cenotaph via Bay Road to the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank roundabout and back to the Cenotaph, pointed out that many have loved ones including relatives and friends who are affected by the disease and it was important that they have that support system offered by the Diabetes Association to continue to support persons who are affected by diabetes.

“The St. Kitts Nevis Anguilla National Bank continues to be, and has always been, a responsible corporate citizen,” stated Mr Prentice. However, in response to a suggestion by a member of the St. Kitts Diabetes Association that the Bank should continue with its support forever, the bank official said: “So I want to continue to pledge our continued support, I cannot say ad infinitum, but as close to that as we can get as the Diabetes Association continues its work in support of those who are affected by Diabetes.”

Taking part in the walk as a show of solidarity was a large group of the St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank Limited’s members of the Board, Management and Staff that also included Chairperson of the Board of Directors, Mrs Carol Boddie; Chief Card Services Officer, Mrs Bernice Kelly; Marketing Manager, Mrs Shirna Pemberton; and Pastor Ronald Taylor who offered prayers at the end of the successful walk.

“National Bank is proud of its title sponsorship to the St. Kitts Diabetes Association Week of Activities (November 14-19) under the theme ‘Access to Diabetes Care’,” noted National Bank’s Marketing Manager Mrs Shirna Pemberton. “The Association continues its active agenda of education against the perils of diabetes in our country and joins annually with the International Diabetes Federation in promoting healthy lifestyles.”

The walk, which was the last on the calendar of the St. Kitts Diabetes Association Week of Activities, was sponsored by the St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank Limited who provided T-shirts that were sold to raise funds to assist the St. Kitts Diabetes Association as it carries out its work in the coming year.

“St. Kitts Nevis Anguilla National Bank Limited, which is the largest not only in St. Kitts and Nevis but in the OECS, came on board last year offering their support tangibly – you will see their logo on our shirts,” said Public Relations Officer of the St. Kitts Diabetes Association, Dr Reginald O’Loughlin. “They came on board to assist us with the organisation of this particular walk, and we are appreciative of their efforts and so it is in order to say thanks to them.”

Other members of the St. Kitts Diabetes Association present during the walk were Vice President Nurse Davida Irish, Secretary Mrs Adora Warner, Treasurer Mrs Merle Liburd-Browne, and ex officio member Mr Ellamorrow Levy.

Also taking part in the walk included Cabinet Secretary Dr Marcus L. Natta, General Manager of Eastern Benevolent Society Dr Lincoln Carty, Leader of Taiwan Technical Mission to St. Kitts and Nevis Mr Roy Yuan Hung Lo, Taiwanese Renewable Energy Consultant Mr Alex Lai, and St. Kitts (Basseterre) Lions Club officials, Secretary Ms Petal Rawlins, and Members Ms Marsha Harris, Ms Lavida Levy, and Ms Novelette Benjamin.