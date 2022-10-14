National Caribbean Insurance Sponsoring Breast Cancer Awareness Month Activities

- Advertisement -

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — As the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis observes activities to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month (October), the National Caribbean Insurance Company Limited has partnered with the Essence of Hope Breast Cancer Foundation as a corporate sponsor, in support of the Foundation’s work and advocacy for cancer patients.

“National Caribbean Insurance Company Limited is delighted to join with Essence of Hope Breast Cancer Foundation as a corporate partner in support of their excellent work and advocacy for cancer patients,” said the company’s Senior Manager, Sales and Marketing, Mr Floyd Charles, on Thursday October 13, as he presented the sponsorship cheque to the Essence of Hope Breast Cancer Foundation’s Secretary, Ms Marva Pinney.

“National Caribbean Insurance Company Limited would also like to take this opportunity to congratulate Essence of Hope Breast Cancer Foundation in your commemoration of Breast Cancer Awareness Month of October with a wonderful schedule of activities to culminate with another milestone of the 14th Annual Pink Walk slated for Saturday October 29, 2022,” said Mr Charles.

Essence of Hope Breast Cancer Foundation and its members are committed to working hard and helping the citizens and residents of St. Kitts and Nevis in the fight of breast cancer until it is no more. The Foundation was established in July 2009, and legally registered on the Register of Foundations pursuant to the Foundation Act on October 29, 2010.

“The main goal of the Essence of Hope Breast Cancer Foundation is to ensure that those future mothers, daughters, grandmothers, wives, sisters, aunts and friends never have to suffer the fate of this horrible disease,” explained Foundation’s Secretary, Ms Marva Pinney. “Early detection is the best protection and we must continue to educate the public that mammograms save lives.”

According to Ms Pinney, the Foundation also has a goal to build a hospice that will provide palliative care with a focus on the comfort and quality of life of a person (especially terminally ill cancer patients) approaching the end of life.

“We realise that this will take some much needed partnerships but we are hoping that this could be possible,” explained the Foundation’s Secretary. “We would like to partner with many of the breast cancer foundations across the world, including in the Caribbean, USA, UK, and all other countries that are making a stand in the fight.”

The Essence of Hope Breast Cancer Foundation has a number of activities to commemorate the Breast Cancer Awareness Month which started on Sunday October 2 with a church service at the Bethesda/New Dawn Moravian Church in Cayon, and breast and health screening sessions that were held at the Independence Square on Saturday October 8.

Activities continued Thursday evening, October 13, with a panel discussion, ‘Ask the Doctor – Awareness is Power’ on ZIZ TV that was moderated by Dr Joylette Woodley-Fassale, Surgeon. Panellists were Dr Yren Clarke-Baez, Radiologist; Dr Merisa Grant-Tate, Oncologist; and Ms Alecia Percival, Survivor/Thriver.

The remaining activities to observe Breast Cancer Awareness Month include ‘Pink Sunday’ that will include a church service on Sunday October 16 at the Antioch Baptist Church in Lime Kiln Commercial Development, West Basseterre; and ‘Dancercize’ on Wednesday October 26 at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort starting at 5:00 p.m.

‘Pink Friday’ will be on October 28, when persons are encouraged to ‘wear pink all day, everywhere!’; while the last event, Pink Walk 2022 ‘Tutus & Tall Socks’, will be held on Saturday October 29. The walk which starts at 5:30 a.m. will take participants from the parking lot in Buckley’s opposite Best Buy Supermarket, to the Frigate Bay lawn.

Cementing his company’s support for the Essence of Hope Breast Cancer Foundation’ Breast Cancer Awareness Month activities, Mr Floyd Charles confirmed: “National Caribbean Insurance Company Limited will be joining the Pink Walk event and we encourage everyone to come out and support this exceptionally worthy cause.”