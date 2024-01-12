National Community Foundation Celebrates Excellence At Annual Recognition Ceremony

- Advertisement -

The National Community Foundation (NCF), last month hosted an Annual Recognition Ceremony to honor the outstanding achievements of students. The ceremony awarded 40 students for consistent academic excellence, while 26 were acknowledged for outstanding contributions to extracurricular activities.

The theme of the event, “Tapping into Your Potential,” inspired attendees to explore their capabilities and reach new heights.

Fernanda Henry, a distinguished figure in Forensic Science, delivered a powerful keynote address, sharing insights and wisdom with the students. The ceremony also featured a motivational talk from the esteemed former Police Commissioner Ausbert Regis, whose words resonated with the audience, encouraging them to pursue their dreams with determination and resilience.

The NCF Recognition Ceremony is an annual tradition that not only acknowledges academic and extracurricular achievements but also serves as a platform to inspire and empower the youth. The foundation remains committed to fostering an environment where excellence is celebrated, and potential is nurtured.