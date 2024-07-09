National Council Of The Boys Brigade Pays A Courtesy Call On The Governor General

Press ReleasesRegional/International NewsNational Council Of The Boys Brigade Pays A Courtesy Call On The Governor General By Observer News - July 8, 2024 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Nassau, The Bahamas -- The Boys Brigade Bahamas National Council President and Executive Members paid a courtesy call upon Governor General, Her Excellency the Most Hon. Dame Cynthia Pratt at the Office of the Governor General on Tuesday, July 2, 2024. Pictured from left: Captain Darius Sealy, President; H.E. Dame Cynthia Pratt; Captain Henry Curry II, New Providence Battalion Chairman; and Lt. Valarie Butler, National Secretary. (BIS Photo/Letisha Henderson) - Advertisement - Nassau, The Bahamas — The Boys Brigade Bahamas National Council President and Executive Members paid a courtesy call upon Governor General, Her Excellency the Most Hon. Dame Cynthia Pratt at the Office of the Governor General on Tuesday, July 2, 2024. Pictured from left: Captain Darius Sealy, President; H.E. Dame Cynthia Pratt; Captain Henry Curry II, New Providence Battalion Chairman; and Lt. Valarie Butler, National Secretary. (BIS Photo/Letisha Henderson) - Advertisement -