BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The National COVID-19 Task Force and the administration at the Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine (RUSVM) expect to strengthen a successful quarantine, monitoring and testing programme for students returning from abroad to continue their studies.

Chairman of the National COVID-19 Task Force, Abdias Samuel, said that over 150 RUSVM students and faculty will return to St. Kitts on September 2. They will undergo a similar programme of quarantine and testing that was implemented in July when 124 RUSVM students returned to the island.

The students were tested before entering the island and had to have a positive result. Upon arrival, they were tested again and placed on 14-day quarantine at facilities on the university compound. The quarantine area was guarded by school security as well as law enforcement to ensure that there were no breaches. All students were tested at the end of the quarantine period. Each returned a negative RT-PCR test, and they were allowed to integrate into society.

“We are going to be working with the Ross University to ensure that the process that was applied before is strengthened and is applied more effectively,” Samuel said at the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) COVID-19 Briefing held on August 26.

Mr. Samuel thanked the RUSVM for its ongoing commitment to follow the national guidelines and protocols relating to the coronavirus.