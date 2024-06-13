National Day of Caring Continues to Impact Organizations & Communities

- Advertisement -

St. Lucia – Even with the curtains coming down on National Day of Caring observed on June 7, organizations and communities across Saint Lucia continue to mark the occasion by joining the Ministry of Equity, Social Justice and Empowerment in demonstrating acts of kindness.

Congratulations to Grow Well Inc. for their community initiative on Saturday, June 8th, 2024. That’s when the charitable organization successfully distributed grocery hampers to 50 households in Gros Islet, Cas En Bas, Massade, Beausejour, Bella Rosa, and Corinth.

The remarkable effort, funded by Massy’s ‘Forces for Good’, aimed to foster meaningful interactions between these communities’ youth and senior residents. Club 60’s involvement added a unique and dynamic element to this initiative.

Encouraging young people to look out for and care for the elderly brings numerous benefits including strengthening community bonds through shared experiences and mutual support, gaining valuable life lessons and wisdom from seniors, fostering a sense of compassion and empathy in the youth, promoting a culture of care and respect, and reducing feelings of loneliness and enhancing overall mental health.

This heartwarming activity aligns perfectly with the International Day of Caring celebration on June 7th and World Elder Abuse Awareness Day to be observed on June 15th.

Grow Well Inc., Massy, Club 60, and all participating youth have set a shining example of what can be achieved through collaboration with compassion and purpose.

The Ministry of Equity, Social Justice and Empowerment offers commendation to all involved and encourages more organizations and corporate entities to follow suit.