National Health Insurance Authority In Bahamas Making Steady Progress Towards Universal Health Coverage

The Ministry’s attention has been drawn to social media posts and online publications being circulated that have sought to discredit and defame the work of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) and its leadership. The content shared is inaccurate and viewed as an ineffective attempt to distract from our dedicated efforts to improve healthcare services throughout The Bahamas.

The National Health Insurance Authority is a Bahamian success story and serves as a model in the region for what is possible in transforming a nation’s healthcare system using a patient-centered approach, in pursuit of the mandate to expand access to affordable, quality healthcare services.

The success of NHIA can be attributed to successive, competent leadership from the Board of Directors and executives from its inception which continues today under the current Managing Director, Mrs. Christy Butler, who was appointed in March 2021.

As the Minister of Health and Wellness, the Hon. Dr. Michael R. Darville, stated, “ I take pride in reporting that since its inception in 2017, the NHIA has seen remarkable growth. The program has extended its reach to the Family Islands, including Cat Island, Grand Bahama, Abaco, Long Island, and Eleuthera. With over 160,000 beneficiaries enrolled, supported by 87 facilities and 140 providers. I extend heartfelt gratitude to our stakeholders and partners for helping us achieve these milestones. The successful launch and adoption of the Electronic Health Record within NHIA’s provider network reflects its commitment to technological advancements.”

Minister Darville further expressed, “I am deeply committed to improving the healthcare system in The Bahamas and encourage the public to seek information from trusted and official sources. NHIA’s leadership team and Board of Directors have my complete support and confidence and I applaud the work of team in its role in the transformation of the Bahamian healthcare sector.”

The Ministry of Health and Wellness remains dedicated to advancing the path towards better health and well-being of the people of The Bahamas and is optimistic about further expanding and improving the National Health Insurance Program.