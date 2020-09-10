BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — St. Kitts and Nevis’ National Heroes Park serves as a tangible link to the past of the twin-island Federation and is a valuable teaching tool for the younger generation.

The multimillion-dollar facility is located along the Kim Collins Highway. It features statues of five National Heroes: The late Right Excellencies Sir Robert Llewellyn Bradshaw; Sir Caleb Azariah Paul Southwell; Sir Joseph Nathaniel France; and Sir Simeon Daniel.

Dr. the Right Excellent and the Right Honourable Sir Kennedy Alphonse Simmonds is the most recently named and only living National Hero. A Visitor’s Centre at the park features additional information about the nation builders.

“It’s a place where our children have to be brought to, especially those in the rural area,” said Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, William V. Hodge. He spoke in his capacity as a member of the Independence planning committee. “We have to bring them (children), other than on National Heroes Day to experience the National Heroes Park and the significance of it in our history.”

Hodge explained there had been many calls for local history to be included in the national education curriculum. There are plans to introduce a high school course called St. Kitts-Nevis studies in the near future, however, he said that the National Heroes Park is an excellent way of teaching local history.

“As I reflect on our first National Hero, the Right Excellent Sir Robert Bradshaw, he was a self-taught person from humble beginnings, and our children must know this,” said Mr. Hodge, noting that it serves as a great inspiration to others.

Several students from across St. Kitts will have the opportunity to learn more about the National Heroes and the National Heroes Park when they attend the National Heroes’ Day ceremony on September 16. Five students from every public and private school are scheduled to attend to witness the observance.