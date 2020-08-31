BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The National Housing Corporation (NHC) will “broaden its wings” over the next five years as it seeks to fulfil the demand for housing by residents of St. Kitts.

This week, NHC is celebrating its 24th anniversary of providing high-quality, affordable homes to well-deserving families. The management and staff of the corporation organized a week of activities to commemorate the occasion. It runs from August 30 to September 5.

Minister responsible for Human Settlement, Honourable Eugene Hamilton, led NHC officials in the first activity on Sunday, DURING WHICH they worshipped at the Antioch Baptist Church at Lime Kiln Commercial Development. Honourable Hamilton addressed the congregation and highlighted some nhc achievements DURING the past two decades. He said he was proud to continue serving the people.

“In the last five years, we’ve done wonderful things for the people of St. Kitts. We have brought bigger homes. Homes fit for kings and queens,” said Minister Hamilton, noting upgrades to the housing designs which offered additional living space for families.

Hon. Hamilton added that several new homes would be presented in the coming weeks. These homes are outfitted with a refrigerator, stove and microwave. Additionally, studio apartments are under construction. They will offer single persons and those who may not have anywhere to live an opportunity to reside comfortably. Condominium-styled homes have also been built for persons earning a higher income.

Persons in need of shelter as a result of domestic abuse have also been assisted.

“In this term, we are going to broaden our wings because there are many persons in our community who would like to get a home,” said Hamilton.

The NHC Week of Activities has been scaled back due to the challenges of COVID-19. Highlights include an appearance on the Working for You radio and television programme on September 2; the launch of online payment on September 3; house allocation ceremony on September 4; and a discussion forum on mortgage delinquency on Facebook on September 5.