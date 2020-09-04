BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — As part of the National Housing Corporation’s (NHC) 24th anniversary, the institution has embarked upon an initiative to keep the general public more actively engaged and informed on the work of the organization.

“All this year, you can expect to hear much more about the work of the National Housing Corporation, the impact it has on the public, especially in those who are indigent and poor,” explained Minister with Responsibility for Human Settlement, the Honourable Eugene Hamilton. “We will have events that will engage the public so that we can keep alive, in the minds of all those especially those who are still waiting to be served by NHC – that we do things and approve standards.”

Minister Hamilton indicated that on September 1 every year NHC celebrates its birth, noting that although this year is the 24th anniversary of the organization, “truly and specifically speaking, we have embarked upon a journey – the 25th Jubilee year of the NHC.”

The m reflected on NHC’s motto, ‘Raising Standards.’

“Throughout this year, we want to show that we are raising the standards and the quality of lives of the individuals and families in the Federation, well particularly in St. Kitts because Nevis has its own operations,” he said.

NHC, was incorporated in 1996 after being renamed from the Central Housing Authority, NHC was created by an Act of Parliament in 1997 for “adding and improving” the existing supply of houses and enhancing the usefulness of the funds of the Corporation by promoting greater efficiency in the housing sector.