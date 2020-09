BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Officials from the National Housing Corporation (NHC) will be featured today on the government radio and television programme “Working for You.”

The special guests will be the Honourable Eugene Hamilton, Minister of Human Settlement with responsibility for NHC; Valentine Lindsay, Chairman of NHC Board; and Jonelle Rawlins, Manager, Client and Public Relations.

The NHC is celebrating its 24th anniversary with a week of activities and the panellists will discuss the role and objectives of the NHC in carrying out the mandate of the government. This will include policy, programmes and plans designed to achieve the objectives of the NHC.

“Working for You” is carried live every Wednesday on ZIZ, WinnFM and Sugar City Rock from 1:30-3:00 pm and rebroadcast on Freedom FM and Von Radio on Thursdays from 7:30-9:00 a.m. and 10:30-12:00 p.m. respectively, and CBN-Radio on Sundays from 5:00-6:30 p.m. The programme is also streamed live on the SKNIS Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/sknismedia/