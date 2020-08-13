BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — A Dieppe Bay resident received a much-needed care package from the National Intervention Team (NIT).

On Monday, NIT members delivered groceries and other supplies to Vincent Warner, who expressed his needs during a previous visit. Warner is the proud father of a little girl and lives with his partner. However, he has been unable to walk since a bicycle accident in 2017.

Formerly a mason, Warner requires surgery to address the damage done to his spine. He lauded the NIT for keeping their promise of delivering the supplies to his family.

“I thank the Police for what they do because, for me, it is kind of rough, because I am not working,” said Warne. “I appreciate what happened and I am thankful and hope to see them again sometime. This is the best thing that has happened to me in a long while. They are doing a very good job,”

Royal St. Kitts and Nevis Police Force Constable Aidan Hendrickson, a member of the team, said that since the start of this care package initiative, they have visited communities around the island including Tabernacle, New Road, Newtown, McKnight and Molineux. He added that they have been well received by the residents.

“Most of the responses were very positive and everyone was appreciative of the packages,” said Constable Hendrickson. “Due to the on-going pandemic, many persons have lost their jobs. They were surprised the police were taking on this initiative. Most of the time you don’t really see the police getting involved in giving back goods and stuff, it was well received by the public. I would be eager to do something like this again.”

In April during the COVID-19 lock down, NIT began distributing care packages to families in need. The team pledged to deliver at least one care package a month to different families and has been able to keep this mandate. The items are purchased with funds from the officers on the team.