National Junior Championships ignite passions

The anticipation builds as the nation’s top junior athletes converge in Vieux Fort for the highly anticipated National Junior Championships.

Scheduled to take place from March 9 to 10, 2024, the event promises to showcase the pinnacle of athletic excellence across various disciplines of track and field. Hosted by the Saint Lucia Athletics Association, this prestigious event will bring together athletes from all corners of the country to compete for glory and national recognition as they vie for a spot on the CARIFTA Team.

With a rich history of producing top-tier talent and thrilling performances, the National Junior Championships serve as a platform for young athletes to push their limits and inspire the next generation of sporting enthusiasts. From the lightning-fast sprints on the track to the graceful leaps in the field events, spectators can expect nothing short of electrifying displays of athleticism and determination. With fierce competition expected in every event, spectators will witness firsthand the passion and dedication that drive these athletes to excel on the national stage.

As the nation comes together to celebrate the spirit of sportsmanship and excellence, the National Junior Championships promise to be a memorable event for athletes, spectators, and supporters alike.

Join us at the George Odlum Stadium in Vieux Fort as we witness history in the making and cheer on our nation’s finest athletes as they chase their dreams on the track and in the field.