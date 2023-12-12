National Junkanoo Legends Circle inductees honoured at Government House

Press ReleasesRegional/International NewsNational Junkanoo Legends Circle inductees honoured at Government House By Observer News - December 12, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp NASSAU, The Bahamas -- Governor General, Her Excellency the Most Hon. Cynthia Pratt (seated) attended the National Junkanoo Legends Circle Induction Ceremony on Monday evening, December 11, 2023 at Government House. The theme of the occasion was, 'Celebrating Ourselves -- Continuing the Cultural Legacy.' Congratulating the National Junkanoo Legends Circle honourees is Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture the Hon. Mario Bowleg. (BIS Photos/Patrick Hanna). - Advertisement - NASSAU, The Bahamas — Governor General, Her Excellency the Most Hon. Cynthia Pratt (seated) attended the National Junkanoo Legends Circle Induction Ceremony on Monday evening, December 11, 2023 at Government House. The theme of the occasion was, ‘Celebrating Ourselves — Continuing the Cultural Legacy.’ Congratulating the National Junkanoo Legends Circle honourees is Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture the Hon. Mario Bowleg. (BIS Photos/Patrick Hanna). - Advertisement -