BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — One of the most important aspects of the National Security Strategy (NSS) is threat assessment, according to National Security Advisor, Retired Major General Stewart Saunders.

He said, the National Security Strategy provides a comprehensive plan for an “all of government approach” to ensure a safe and secure environment for citizens, residents, and visitors.

“The objective of the NSS is to clearly determine the threats that impact, or could impact, the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, inform the citizenry, as well as provide for and take those actions that are necessary to ensure the safety, security, and stability of the nation and its interests,” said Major General Saunders.

“The document represents the results of a detailed and in-depth study that was embarked upon by the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis, together with consultations with all the relevant stakeholders to include a very wide cross-section of the public,” said Major General Saunders.

“The Government now presents the strategy for dealing with the Federation’s threat realities and outlines the Threat Assessment, Approach, Tier Rating System, Responsibilities and their Allocations, Tangential or Cross-cutting Issues and Closing Statements,” explained Major General Saunders. “Through the strategy, all government agencies, ministries, and departments are expected to review their structure and operations to ensure that the security of the nation receives priority attention as required.”

Major General Saunders said that the treat assessment is derived from a cross-section of entities.

“I would like to point out that the threat assessment is not something that has been pulled out of a book,” he said. “It is as a result of the interaction between people, organizations, agencies, ministries and other departments and these have been compiled.”

“The current threats to the Federation and to an extent the wider Caribbean include, illegal arms and ammunition trafficking; the illegal drug trade; organized crime; transnational organized crime; corruption; financial crimes—money laundering, cybercrime — identity theft, fraud, lottery scamming, human trafficking to include human smuggling; illegal migration; terrorism to include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosives, (CBRNE) acts of extreme violence; health security—the impact of endemics and pandemics, in particular; human security—human capacity deficiency concerns; food and water security; natural and manmade disasters and climate change,” said Major General Saunders.

Major General Saunders said the NSS document outlines steps that the government intends to take to make sure that a proper National Security Architecture is in place to deal with these threats.

“It intends to take the profit out of crime,” he said. “That is the first and one of the most essential areas that we are dealing with. Eradicating corruption in the public and private sectors is of course extremely important.”

The entire scope of the National Security Strategy can be found at http://www.sknis.gov.kn.