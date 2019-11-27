Throughout the week, citizens and residents at home and abroad have used various forums to extend congratulations and best wishes to Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, this week observing his 26thanniversary as a Member of Parliament, representing the Constituency of St. Christopher #7, which stretches from Belle Vue to Ottley’s Village.

Dr. Harris became a Parliamentary Representative after his successful run in the Nov. 29, 1993 General Elections. He was returned as the Parliamentary Representative for Constituency #7 uninterrupted in the next five elections, including 2015, when he led the Team Unity Coalition to victory to become the third prime minister of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Among those who congratulated Prime Minister Harris was the National Deputy Chairman of the People’s Labour Party (PLP), Mr. Craig Tuckett.

“He has always wished to do all that he could for the most people. He has always put people first, not only those in his community, but also in his roles as minister responsible for various portfolios in the government. Even more so now, when he took up that mantle and that philosophy when he decided to put people first and put away person strife and tribalism to join in a coalition of national unity to form Team Unity—a government that he leads and has been doing good for the people,” said Mr. Tuckett, speaking with the Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister.

Throughout the week, Prime Minister Harris has been engaged in commemorative activities in observation of his 26 years of service designed to bring the people of Constituency #7 together as a community.

“The celebration is not really about him, it is truly about the people and that’s why when he goes out, not just in a campaign mode going house to house, but generally going to them to find out how he can help, how is it that he can assist with their concerns whether at a personal level, a family matter, whether it be ideas of developing a business or even in furthering their educational dreams—this is what he as a leader does, and this is what we would wish to continue to have for our nation, a leader that cares and a leader that puts people first,” Mr. Tuckett said.

Apart from conducting his normal affairs as Prime Minister of the twin island Federation, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris has so far spent the week interacting with his constituents by staging walkthroughs and by worshipping with the congregation of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Molineux.