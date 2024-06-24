Nationals Living And Studying In Taiwan Engage With Visiting Delegation From St. Kitts And Nevis

- Advertisement -

Taipei, Taiwan – Following his arrival in Taiwan on Saturday, June 22, 2024, Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew and members of his delegation journeyed to the Embassy of St. Kitts and Nevis to meet with nationals living and studying on the island. The event provided an opportunity for meaningful discussions and engagement between the delegation and the nationals.

The delegation includes Mrs. Diani Prince-Drew; Premier of Nevis, the Honourable Mark Brantley; Senior Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Rt. Honourable Dr. Denzil Douglas; Cabinet Secretary Dr. Marcus Natta; Permanent Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office, Naeemah Hazelle; Dr. Frank Laws, Special Envoy for Healthcare; and Director of the St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service (SKNIS), Sherema Matthew.

Prime Minister Drew highlighted the significance of the state visit, which coincides with the swearing-in of the new President of Taiwan. He expressed gratitude to the Government of the Republic of China (Taiwan) for their continued assistance given to students, as well as for development opportunities and for supporting the ongoing relationship between the two nations.

“This visit underscores our commitment to deepening our collaboration with Taiwan. We are here to explore new avenues for cooperation and to learn from Taiwan’s rich experience in various fields,” Dr. Drew remarked. “Your areas of study will greatly impact the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, yourselves, and your families.”

Senior Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Rt. Honourable Dr. Denzil Douglas, also delivered remarks, emphasising the importance of maintaining strong connections with the diaspora.

“You are ambassadors of St. Kitts and Nevis, and your presence here strengthens our international bonds. We are here to support you and ensure your success,” Dr. Douglas affirmed.

Premier of Nevis, Honourable Mark Brantley, addressed the gathering, expressing his pride in the accomplishments of the nationals abroad.

“Your hard work and dedication here in Taiwan are commendable and a source of pride for our nation. Continue to excel and make the most of the opportunities before you,” Brantley stated.

The nationals had the opportunity to engage with the members of the delegation through question and answer sessions, discussing various issues and sharing their experiences. The event fostered a sense of community and reinforced the strong ties between St. Kitts and Nevis and its diaspora in Taiwan.

Following the meet and greet, the delegation was treated to lunch with the students at the embassy and participated in several games as a bonding exercise.

Currently, there are 96 nationals of St. Kitts and Nevis in Taiwan, 71 of whom are students. Students who graduated this year were presented with tokens of appreciation. Richard Tan, who has worked with the Embassy since its inception in 2007, was awarded for his hard work and dedication, being the longest-serving staff member with 16 years of service.