NCI Partners with Rotary Club of Liamuiga in Staging Spelling Bee Competition

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, October 17, 2022 (MMS-SKN) — Budding Kittitian junior wordsmiths desirous of improving their spelling abilities will have a field day on Thursday October 20, when the Rotary Club of Liamuiga holds the 16th edition of its Annual Primary School Spelling Bee Competition.

“As part of our efforts to give back to the community, to work with the children, and to empower various groups, the Rotary Club of Liamuiga has been putting on an Annual Spelling Bee Competition across the primary schools,” said Chair of the Services Committee on the Board of the Rotary Club of Liamuiga, Mr Cosbert Woods.

Mr Woods made the remarks on Friday October 14, at a short but significant ceremony where he received a cheque of EC$1,500 from one of the Primary School Spelling Bee 2022 competition’s corporate partners, Caribbean National Insurance Company Limited, at the insurance company’s office in downtown Basseterre.

“This donation will go towards the funding of activities for that spelling bee competition which will take place on Thursday October 20,” said Mr Woods after he received the cheque from the company’s Senior Manager, Sales and Marketing, Mr Floyd Charles.

According to Mr Woods, the Primary School Spelling Bee 2022 competition will be held at the Antioch Baptist Church in Lime Kiln Commercial Development, West Basseterre, starting at 4:00 pm. The competition is open to all primary schools in St. Kitts, and admission is free.

“We at the National Caribbean Insurance Company Limited are pleased to partner with the Rotary Club of Liamuiga to stage the 16th edition of its Annual Primary School Spelling Bee competition slated for Thursday October 20,” said National Caribbean Insurance Company Limited’s Senior Manager, Sales and Marketing, Mr Floyd Charles.

On behalf of National Caribbean Insurance Company Limited, he wished hearty congratulations to the Rotary Club of Liamuiga on the return of the Annual Primary School Spelling Bee competition, and their initiatives to promote community and social development.

Mr Charles commented that as the country moves closer to normalcy across the national spectrum, the return of the Annual Primary School Spelling Bee competition is very inspiring and empowering for the nation’s youth.

“As a responsible corporate citizen, National Caribbean Insurance Company Limited has demonstrated a strong commitment to national development through the education of our children, and we are proud to join in this worthy cause to promote academic excellence among our youth,” concluded Mr Charles.

The competition, according to Mr Woods, will be held in a single setting that will involve beginners, intermediary and advanced stages. The different schools and their representatives will participate in the art of spelling words, and will advance through the various sections until there is one grandiose speller that can outspell everyone, and emerge as the champion.

Assisting in the staging of the competition and invigilating will be a wide cross section of individuals that will include individuals from the Rotary Club of Liamuiga, as well as the Ministry of Education, and some other key players in society who would have worked with schools over the years, participating in it.

“National Caribbean Insurance is a critical partner with the Rotary Club of Liamuiga,” pointed out Mr Woods. “They have always been very supportive of the initiatives that we have undertaken both in the community, with the youth, with the environment, and we are grateful to have them on board in this particular regard to sponsor the Primary School Spelling Bee Competition 2022.”